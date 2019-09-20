At least four dead after tour bus crashes in Utah, police say

At least four people died when a tour bus crashed Friday near Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, the Utah Highway Patrol said in a tweet.

The crash occurred on state route 12 at around 11:30 a.m. local time, about 3.5 miles west of the park, according to authorities and the park.

The highway patrol told NBC News that anywhere from a dozen to 15 people were critically injured in the crash. The agency in a tweet and asked travelers to avoid the area.

“Multiple air ambulances and rescue crews have been dispatched,” the agency said in a post on Twitter, adding that state route 12 is closed as authorities investigate the crash.

Bryce Canyon National Park is in southern Utah and is known for its unique geology, according to the National Park Service website.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.