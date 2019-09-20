The End Zone: Week 5 scores and highlights

By
Clayton Poulnott
-
0

Thursday, September 19:

Worth County , Rutland

Friday, September 20:

Peach County , Mary Persons

Veterans , Houston County

Baldwin , Northside

Woodland, Stockbridge , Jones County

Central , Northeast

Jackson , Howard

Brookstone , FPD

Fellowship Christian , Stratford

Warner Robins , Colquitt County

South Effingham , West Laurens

South Gwinnett , Crisp County

Bradwell Institute , Tattnall County

Bleckley County , Marion County

Dodge County , Fitzgerald

Dublin , Brooks County

Southwest , Lee County

Swainsboro , Washington County

Clinch County , Irwin County

Lanier County , Wilcox County

Johnson County , Savannah Country Day

Schley County , Hawkinsville

Twiggs County , Macon County

Hancock Central , GMC

Mount de Sales , Greene County

Wilkinson County , Metter

Pinewood , John Milledge

Westfield , Bulloch Academy

Gatewood , Community

 

