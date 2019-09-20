Father, adult die in fall from 75-foot cliff, police say

A father and son from Connecticut fell to their deaths from a 75-foot cliff after riding ATVs at a Farmington quarry, police said.

The Farmington Police Department identified the victims as Steven Price, 71, and his 30-year-old son, Mark Price.

Steven and Mark were riding the all-terrain vehicles with a friend in an old, abandoned quarry on Wednesday night when the group stopped. The father and son fell “while standing near the edge of an approximately 75-foot-high cliff,” police said in a news release.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they were alerted just before 8 p.m, NBC New York reported.

A man who called 911 told the operator that Steven was standing near the edge of the cliff looking at something when he tripped. Mark tried to grab his father, and they both fell over, the caller said.

“The 911 caller had to escort officers and Fire Department personnel to the location of the two victims due to the challenging terrain,” police said in the release. “While this incident appears accidental, detectives from the Farmington Police Department are actively investigating the tragic incident.”