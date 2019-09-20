Macon man found guilty of aggravated assault, receives 10-year prison sentence

Ex-girlfriend testifies that Shaundra Lamonte Danielly Sr. “choke-slammed her” into briefly lose of consciousness

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County jurors found a Macon man guilty of family violence-related aggravated assault and battery Thursday. This comes from a news release from the Macon DA’s office.

According to the news release, a Bibb County judge sentenced 49-year-old Shaundra Lamonte Danielly Sr. to 20 years. Danielly must serve the first 10 years in prison.

The news release also states that Danielly was “banned from contacting his former girlfriend as a special condition of probation.”

Evidence shown

Prosecutors presented the following evidence: