Macon man found guilty of aggravated assault, receives 10-year prison sentence

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County jurors found a Macon man guilty of family violence-related aggravated assault and battery Thursday. This comes from a news release from the Macon DA’s office.
According to the news release, a Bibb County judge sentenced 49-year-old Shaundra Lamonte Danielly Sr. to 20 years. Danielly must serve the first 10 years in prison.
The news release also states that Danielly was “banned from contacting his former girlfriend as a special condition of probation.”
Evidence shown
Prosecutors presented the following evidence:
- Danielly and his former girlfriend — the mother of his then-5-year-old daughter — ended their relationship by July 2017. He had permission to be at the woman’s Henrietta Street house on July 23, 2017, for a visit with his daughter. When asked to leave, he refused to do so until law enforcement arrived to remove him.
- Danielly returned to the house on July 24, 2017. His daughter saw him approaching the door and ran to meet him. The woman retrieved the girl, took her inside, and returned to the porch to argue with Danielly. When she tried to go into the house, Danielly forced his way inside and grabbed her by the throat.
- The woman testified Danielly “choke-slammed her,” causing her to briefly lose consciousness. When she awoke, the woman heard Danielly talking to their daughter.
- After Danielly left, the woman called 911. A responding deputy’s body camera footage recorded the woman’s account. The deputy noted seeing scratches on the woman’s chest and redness on her neck.
- The woman testified that Danielly acted violently toward her many times during their 10-year relationship.