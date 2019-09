Macon Pharmacy helping with Imelda disaster relief

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local pharmacy is helping with disaster relief efforts for those impacted by flooding in Houston, Texas.

Powell’s Northside Pharmacy at Coliseum Northside Hospital is collecting donations from now until Wednesday.

Donation information

They’re asking for non-perishable items such as:

canned food

water

animal food

bandaids

Visit Powell’s Northside Pharmacy at Coliseum Northside Hospital to make donations.

For donation hours, visit Powell’s Northside Pharmacy Facebook page.