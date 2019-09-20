Meghan McCain storms off 'The View' after sparring over Trump whistleblower

Meghan McCain stormed off the set of “The View” Friday after sparring with co-hosts and regular guest Ana Navarro during a discussion on the politics and ethics of whistleblowing.

The conservative commentator and co-host of “The View” suggested that Democrats were hypocritical for supporting a whistleblowing intelligence officer who filed a complaint about President Donald Trump.

The complaint alleged that Trump made a promise to a foreign leader, as reported by The Washington Post on Thursday evening.

McCain suggested that liberals were being hypocritical by supporting the whistleblower in this case, but they criticized the leak of emails from former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016.

“I think all interference from a foreign country in our election, all of it is bad and should be condemned and you can’t play party politics with this, and there’s a lot of people on the left who are doing that with Julian Assange,” she said. “I’m mad that there are people on the left that think that Julian Assange is OK.”

Joy Behar then said she is on the left and does not agree with that at all.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked McCain: “You’re saying, Meghan, the people are against this whistleblower?”

McCain told her: “There’s a lot of people in the hard left that defend Julian Assange.”

Abby Huntsman attempted to clarify McCain’s comments.

“What she is saying though is what Julian Assange did … is just as dangerous as what the president is being charged with doing or people are assuming that he did: Is putting people’s lives in danger. Is throwing our national intelligence completely under the bus,” Huntsman said.

Toward the end of the segment on the live episode Friday, the women were all speaking, at which point McCain yelled, “Excuse me!”

“Maybe I was clumsy in the way that I said it,” McCain said. She also said that she didn’t even know what Navarro had just said.

Navarro, one of the most outspoken Republican critics of Trump and a regular guest on the show, responded: “Don’t scream at me, I’m two feet away,” which drew audible gasps from the audience.

McCain walked off set and the ABC daytime program then cut to commercial. She returned after the commercial break.

She later tweeted a meme with the quote, “I’m good. It’s ok. We’re good.”