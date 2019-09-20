National activist Bishop Leon Benjamin holds “Opportunity Zones” community meeting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – National Activist, Bishop Leon Benjamin is holding a community meeting on “Opportunity Zones” in Macon Friday.

Benjamin says he and other community leaders aim to inform residents, organizations, and institutions of the historical and cultural significance of black neighborhoods.

Benjamin will discuss how residents, churches, and communities can qualify for private and public funding through partnerships for the redevelopment of neighborhoods.

“We want the churches, businesses, investors, and politicians to can get involved, everybody plays a role in redevelopment,” Benjamin said.

The Community meeting starts at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the L.H Williams Community Center.

Residents are encouraged to come.