Nice weekend on the way across Georgia

High pressure continues to stick around Middle Georgia, bringing sunshine and warm weather. High temperatures over the weekend continue to stick around average for this time of year. We will also continue to see dry air across Middle Georgia, which will continue to limit both cloud cover and rain chances.



By next week, temps start to climb back into the mid 90’s with just a slight chance of a passing shower on Tuesday. Still thinking that we will see a full two weeks with not rain, meaning that we can end September with under 0.02″ of rain total!

We are also projected to stay above normal for high temps through the end of the month and into the start of October.