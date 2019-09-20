Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park kicks off 28th annual Ocmulgee Indian Celebration

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park kicked off it’s 28th annual Ocmulgee Indian celebration.

More than 2,500 students across Bibb county and the regional area celebrated the city’s historically indigenous culture Friday.

Throughout the day, students interacted with people from the Southeastern native cultures as well as other tribes throughout the nation.

Acting Superintendent Melissa English-Rias says the celebration fits into the student’s school curriculum as they learn and embrace the Indian culture.

“It’s part of American history, and we need to know about the people who came before us years ago,” English-Rias said. “We had Native Americans here in this area, and of course they were moved during the Trail of Tears, but they come back for their ancestral homes, so we should celebrate their culture because it’s mixed with the American culture.”

Melissa also says the celebration gives students a chance to see more than 200 artists, dancers, and storytellers.

Event information