SUV drives through mall in suburban Chicago; one in custody

A vehicle plowed through a suburban Chicago mall Friday, police said.

The village of Shaumburg, Illinois, tweeted Friday that police say a vehicle entered Woodfield Mall through a pedestrian entrance and someone is in custody.

- Advertisement -

“At this time, there is no evidence of an active shooter situation,” the city stated.

NBC Chicago reported an SUV appeared to drive some distance inside the mall before stopping.

Some minor injuries were reported, according to a spokesperson for the village.

Images and at least one video on social media depicted an SUV inside the shopping center.

The Schaumburg Fire Dept. confirmed it was responding to an incident at Woodfield Mall in Illinois on Friday afternoon, fire officials said.WMAQ

Schaumburg is about 30 miles from Chicago.

A witness who said she was in the mall after the vehicle entered told NBC Chicago that people began running and that some believed there was a shooter.

“I ran so fast,” the woman, not clearly identified, said. “I saw families carrying their children and running.”