2 masked men rob east Macon convenience store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday at the Quick Serve Convenience Store on Emery Highway.

Deputies say that two masked men in dark clothing entered the store with guns.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say the first suspect fired a shot into the ceiling. The second suspect kicked the service door open and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies say both men fled the scene.

Authorities reported no injuries during this incident.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.