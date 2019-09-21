21-year-old man killed in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting incident that happened on Robinson Drive around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies say they responded to the location and found 21-year-old Quintavius Threatt with a single gunshot wound to his side. Threatt was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.