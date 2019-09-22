3 dead, 4 hospitalized from unknown cause after 'party or event' in Pittsburgh

Three people are dead and four were hospitalized after a “party or event” on the south side of Pittsburgh, according to police.

Police Director Wendell Hissrich confirmed the deaths and hospitalizations on Sunday morning.

- Advertisement -

Police are looking for a party or event which may have distributed orange paper wrist bands. All seven victims were wearing orange paper wrist bands when they were found by police, according to a police report.

Five victims were found in one apartment and another victim was found in an elevator outside the apartment.

An additional victim was located on the street. All of the victims are men, according to local news station WPIX, and a man called 911 at approximately 2 a.m. for help.

Police did not find any signs of drug paraphernalia or needles at the location where the men were found, leading them to believe whatever happened to the victims took place at a venue or event they were at prior to arriving at the apartment, WPIX reported.

Pittsburgh Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment made by NBC News.

Pittsburgh police said they are investigating the deaths and asked for anyone with information to contact them at (412) 323-7141.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.