Antonio Brown says he will no longer play in the NFL

Antonio Brown, the star wide receiver who was released after one game with the New England Patriots amid sexual assault allegations, said Sunday that he will no longer be playing in the NFL.

“These owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime,” Brown said in a post on Twitter Sunday morning.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

The Patriots were the second team to release Brown this month after the Oakland Raiders cut his dramatic stint in California short before the season.

After New England signed him, Brown was accused of sexually assaulting his former trainer, according to a lawsuit she filed. His lawyers have denied all allegations stemming from the lawsuit.

The NFL said in a statement Friday that, “Our office is presently investigating multiple allegations, some of which are the subject of pending litigation. We have as yet made no findings regarding these issues.”

The league said that as Brown is currently an unrestricted free agent, and placement on the “Commissioner’s exempt list” — in essence being placed on paid leave — was not appropriate at this time.

It’s unclear how Brown’s announcement Sunday will impact the NFL’s investigations.