Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz dies at 44

By
NBCnews
-
0

Celebrity chef and New York City restaurateur Carl Ruiz has died at 44, his restaurant confirmed Sunday.

A spokeswoman with Ruiz’s restaurant, La Cubana, declined to comment on his cause of death, but in an Instagram post, the restaurant described it as “sudden.”

View this post on Instagram

On behalf of the La Cubana family, with heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Executive Chef Carl Ruiz. No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother. Beyond his immense culinary talent, Carl’s larger-than-life personality never failed to entertain, enlighten, and uplift every person he encountered along his #Ruizing adventures. His fierce intellect and infectious humor knew no bounds. He was a mighty force of down home Cuban cuisine, and lived life to the fullest, just as he cooked—with “dancing always” as the most important ingredient. Here at La Cubana, Carl paid proud tribute to his Cuban roots each night, and it is here that Carl’s legacy, undeniable spirit and passion for his culture will live on. We hope we make you proud, Carlito. . To honor the work you loved so much Chef, La Cubana will continue your work in establishing The Carl Ruiz Scholarship Foundation for aspiring chefs. . We love you! You are already missed. Rest easy 🙏🏽

A post shared by La Cubana (@lacubananyc) on

- Advertisement -

“No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother,” the post said.

Ruiz regularly appeared on the Food Network as a chef and judge, and he opened La Cubana earlier this year in New York City’s Meatpacking District, according to the restaurant.

Tributes poured out for Ruiz on Sunday, with one friend and colleague, Alex Guarnaschelli recalling him as “fatherly, comforting, wise, reckless, brilliant, wickedly funny & unique all in 1.”

“My life will be lonelier without him,” she wrote on Twitter. “Love you Carl. I’ll make sure no one puts pineapple on pizza best I can without you here.”

Guy Fieri, of the Food Network’s “Diners Drive-Ins and Dives,” said he was “heartbroken” over Ruiz’s death.

“I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family,” he said. “His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef.”

Matt Farah, an automotive journalist and host of The Smoking Tire, recalled his friend as “an absolute legend.”

“His food, his spirit, knowledge, insights, street smarts, humor and delivery were all legendary,” Farah tweeted. “The world is darker without him.”

Tim Stelloh

Tim Stelloh is a reporter for NBC News, based in California.