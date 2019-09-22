Marine veteran uses knowledge to help women learn self-defense

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Empowering women, self-defense and taking the scare away when using guns– Marine veteran Tori Branum built her own curriculum on security for women who need a lesson in protection.

The Middle Georgia Female Safety and Shooting class started back in March 2018.

Now, a year and a half later, Tori has helped more than 1,300 women learn how to use a gun, and she has 300 more signed up between now and the end of November for her class.

Tori’s program goes over the fundamentals of firing a gun, operation, things to think about before using a firearm and the terminology of the weapon.

“Every time we leave the house, we are a potential victim,” Tori said.

After being a marksmanship instructor for the Marine Corp, Tori felt that the need for women learning to use a gun was major.

She wants to help as many women as possible learn how to defend themselves.

“You are your first line of defense. When you call 9-1-1, you are calling for backup, not for protection,” Tori said.

If you are interested in taking one of the Middle Georgia Female Safety and Shooting classes, you can message Tori on Facebook.

Middle Georgia Female Firearms Safety and Shooting Classes

It’s $100 per 3 hour class and she provides hearing protection, amo and guns.