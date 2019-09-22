Six injured in Indianapolis shooting

Six people were injured, two critically, in a shooting in downtown Indianapolis Saturday night, police said.

The attack about seven blocks from the city’s entertainment zone happened around 11:15 p.m., said Officer Genae Cook of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

- Advertisement -

Officers on foot patrol heard gunfire nearby and went to an intersection where they discovered the victims, which included some older teenagers, she said.

Two of the victims were in critical condition but stable, Cook said. One was in serious condition but also stable. The others sustained minor injuries, she said. All were hospitalized.

Police were still interviewing witnesses overnight but so far believe there was one shooter, who was still outstanding, Cook said.

The motive was not immediately known.