Special guest makes appearance at Ocmulgee Indian Celebration

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- War dances, arts and crafts, live musical performances and so much more were available to anyone who went to the Ocmulgee Indian Celebration this past weekend.

More than 200 Native Americans attended the celebration to share their culture at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park.

A special guest even showed up and sat down with 41NBC for an interview.

Levi Walker Jr, also known as Chief Noc-A-Homa, was the Atlanta Braves Mascot for 16 years.

He is in the Braves Hall of Fame and told 41NBC that the Indian Celebration is a gathering of native people that originated thousands of years ago.

Visitors were able to learn traditional dances from natives and eat different kinds of foods like roasted corn and “Fry Bread”.

According to park employees, the celebration is always the third weekend in September and is listed in the top 20 festivals in the country.