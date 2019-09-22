Veterans speak out about fight to claim VA benefits after military sexual assault

For veterans who were victims of sexual assault, the process of claiming benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder through the Veterans Administration can be extremely difficult. Kate Snow hears from service members who say it took years, and sometimes decades, to get their benefits – if they received them at all. Last year, the VA Office of Inspector General found that nearly half of military sexual trauma claims “were not properly processed.”
Veterans speak out about fight to claim VA benefits after military sexual...