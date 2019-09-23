10-year-old boy dies after single-car accident in Monroe County

Vehicle traveling Highway 41 South runs off of the road and hits a tree.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 10-year-old boy died after a single-car accident in Monroe County. This comes from Anna Lewis with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Lewis says that the accident happened on Highway 41 South near Lorraine Woods Drive. She says they received the call on Sunday around 7 p.m.

Lewis says the vehicle was traveling southbound when it “crossed the centerline, overcorrected, and struck a tree.”

Besides the 10-year-old boy, Lewis says there were two other children in the car along with their father. She says one child was 8-years-old and the other was a 5-month-old baby.

Both children and the father were taken to Medical Center Navicent Health.

The incident is still under investigation.