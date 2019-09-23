Twiggs County man dies from motorcycle crash in Macon

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Twiggs County man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle early Sunday morning.

According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner, Lonnie Miley, 37 year old Christopher Dupree crashed his motorcycle around 1:30 Sunday morning at the I-75/I-16 interchange in Macon. Miley said Dupree was pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 am.

- Advertisement -

Miley said Dupree’s family was notified and the Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. 41NBC has reached out to the State Patrol. Stay with us for updates.