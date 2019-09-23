Twiggs County man dies from motorcycle crash in Macon

By
Amanda Corna
-
0

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Twiggs County man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle early Sunday morning.

According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner, Lonnie Miley, 37 year old Christopher Dupree crashed his motorcycle around 1:30 Sunday morning at the I-75/I-16 interchange in Macon. Miley said Dupree was pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 am.

- Advertisement -

Miley said Dupree’s family was notified and the Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. 41NBC has reached out to the State Patrol. Stay with us for updates.

You Might Also Like