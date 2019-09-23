Autumnal Equinox ushers in hot fall weather for the week

We rang in Autumn with a cold start (50’s) and a warm afternoon (highs in the 90’s). More of the same is expected through the week. Although many think the equinox is the day when we see 12 hours of day and 12 hours of darkness, it is actually a few days before we see daylight hours the closest to 12.

The “equilux” is on Thursday the 26th, when we will see 12 hours and 0.88 minutes of daylight.



Beyond the daylight hours getting shorter there are no huge changes in the forecast. A cold front will drop in during the day tomorrow, bringing a very small chance of showers as it passes and some dry air.

We will see a return of moisture by Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 90’s. Heat index values (“feels like temps”) will get back to the triple digits with plenty of sunshine and very small rain chances by Friday.

It is very possible that we end the month of September with no more measurable rainfall.