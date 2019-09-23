BBB issues warning on genetic testing fraud

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Better Business Bureau of Middle Georgia issued another warning about a scam involving genetic testing.

According to president Kelvin Collins, there is an increase in DNA swabbing calls among senior citizens.

One Macon group deceives senior citizens by offering free genetic cancer screenings. Collins says the group requests driver’s license and Medicare information to accompany the DNA swab.

Participants later receive medical bills for DNA testing but never receive results.

“Genetic testing is something that Medicare will pay for in very rare situations and what we’re concerned with who’s collecting the DNA swabs,” said Collins.

If you are approached by this group, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.