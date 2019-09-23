2 hospitalized after shooting in southwest Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are in the hospital after being shot in southwest Macon just before 9:30 Monday night.

Bibb County deputies were told that two men, a 22-year-old and 23-year-old, were standing outside a home in the 4300 block of Pinedale Drive when an “unknown suspect” drove by and fired multiple shots from a vehicle.

Both men were shot multiple times.

The 23-year-old was alert and taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health. He is listed in stable condition.

Deputies say the 22-year-old had left the scene before they arrived but eventually showed up at Medical Center, Navicent Health. He is also listed in stable condition.

No one else was injured.

The sheriff’s office did not reveal the victims’ names, and there is no description of the shooter.