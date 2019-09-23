Dozens of climate change activists arrested during morning commute protests in D.C.

Climate change activists flooded downtown Washington on Monday, snarling the rush-hour commute by blocking some the city’s busiest intersections.
Operating under the umbrella of #ShutDownDC, at least 20 different groups — including the environmentalist 350.org and Black Lives Matter — hit key points of the Beltway commute, NBC Washington reported.
At the corner of New York Avenue and 3rd Street NW, at least 26 people had been arrested by 9:30 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman.
Other sites or major traffic disruptions, NBC Washington reported, were at Independence Avenue SW at 12th Street; 16th Street NW at K Street NW; New York Avenue NE at Florida Avenue NE; and North Capitol Street NE at Massachusetts Avenue NE.
There were no immediate injuries reported from the intersection blockades or any out-of-the-ordinary disruptions on Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority trains, police and transportation officials said.