Hot start to Fall

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After cooling off late last week, temperatures will continue to be on the rise and by the middle of the week high temperatures will be back in the middle to upper 90’s.

TODAY.

A sunny sky this afternoon will be accompanied by warmer weather. Late last week afternoon high temperatures were in the middle 80’s, but that is not going to be the case on the first day of Fall today. We will see afternoon highs approaching the middle 90’s across the area. Tonight, we will cool back off into the middle 60’s under a mostly clear sky. A few high clouds will begin to work their way into our area as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

TOMORROW.

As the cold front works its way into Middle Georgia, we are not going to see many changes. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be topping out in the middle 90’s under a partly sunny sky before falling into the middle to upper 60’s overnight.

REST OF WEEK.

Temperatures will slowly continue to rise throughout the week with the middle to upper 90’s forecast by the end of the week. No significant rainfall is in sight.

