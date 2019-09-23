Medical Monday: The importance of men getting a check-up

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 12 percent of men 18 and older are in fair or poor health.

Medical Center Navicent Health’s Community Health Educator, Charles Krauss, stopped by Daybreak to tell us why it’s so important for men to attend regular check-ups.

Medical Center Navicent Health is also hosting a Men’s Health Fair. It’s Saturday, September 28th from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Central Georgia Technical College in Macon. Most of the screenings and seminars are free. The angioscreening is $50 per person.

Click on the video to see the full interview.