More than $350K worth of jewelry stolen in robberies at Trump Tower in NYC

More than $350,000 worth of jewelry was reported stolen from during two different residences at Trump Tower earlier this month, according to the New York City Police Department.

On Sept. 9, a 67-year-old woman reported that several pieces of jewelry, with an estimated value of about $236,000 had been stolen from a drawer in her Trump Tower residence, a detective with the New York Police Department told NBC News. The woman had been away since June and realized the jewelry was missing when she returned.

- Advertisement -

Then, on Sept. 11, a 33-year-old woman reported that jewelry, valued at $117,000, was missing from her residence, according to the NYPD. She had been away since Sept. 4.

It’s unclear if the two thefts are related. The NYPD is investigating.