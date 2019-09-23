Prosecutors reveal Amber Guyger was on phone with partner before shooting neighbor

Texas prosecutors on Monday made their case that cellphone records, web searches and text messages that former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger made on the night she fatally shot her neighbor should be admissible during her murder trial.

Jason Hermus, the lead prosecutor for Dallas County, argued ahead of opening statements that such evidence goes “to show her state of mind,” and that she was not paying attention when she arrived to her apartment complex on Sept. 6, 2018, got off on the wrong floor of the parking deck and then mistakenly entered the home of Botham Jean, 26, whom she said she mistook for a burglar.

Hermus also revealed that the texts show that Guyger, 31, had been having a sexual relationship with her partner on the Dallas police force, Martin Rivera, and that she was on the phone with him as she drove into the parking garage and just prior to shooting Jean.

Prosecutors also said Guyger sent Rivera a sexually suggestive Snapchat message during the night of the shooting that said, “Wanna touch?” and that they had plans to meet up later.

Guyger’s defense team told state District Judge Tammy Kemp that the text messages and other information from her phone don’t speak to her mindset, and have maintained that she was still fatigued from work.

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, center, arrives for the first day of her murder trial in Dallas on Sept. 23, 2019.

Kemp ruled the jury can hear about the text messages at trial.

Legal experts previously told NBC News the prosecution will likely focus at trial on Guyger’s mental state on the night of the shooting and that she had the ability to prevent the deadly chain of events.

Her defense team, meanwhile, could argue that Jean’s death was a mistake with no criminal intent behind it.

A “mistake of fact” defense is enshrined under Texas law and will hinge on convincing the jury that Guyger made a reasonable error when she believed she was killing an intruder in her own home and exercising her right of self-defense.

The case against Guyger, who was fired from the Dallas Police Department in the weeks after the shooting, has become one of the most anticipated murder trials in the city in decades. The shooting involving Guyger, who is white, of Jean, an accountant originally from the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, has reignited conversations about racial bias, police use of force and concerns that law-abiding citizens are not safe even in their own homes.

Guyger was off duty but in uniform when she entered Jean’s apartment and fired her service weapon twice. She later told investigators that she had confused his apartment for hers and believed he was an intruder when she saw a “large silhouette” in the darkness.

Guyger said she tried to use her electronic key fob to open the door, but that it pushed open.

A gag order has been in place among the attorneys since January, so the trial is expected to illuminate long unanswered questions about what Guyger was doing before she returned home, how long she had been working and how she could have not realized she was at the wrong apartment.

According to reports, Jean’s unit had a red floor mat outside the front door.

Guyger faces a maximum of life in prison if found guilty of murder.

During the pretrial motions, Kemp said she would keep the jury sequestered for the duration of the trial. She also chastised someone in the courtroom who had defied her earlier instructions against the use of electronic devices.

“Our goal and objective here is a fair and impartial trial,” she said.