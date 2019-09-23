School merger project moves students, staff to different location

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Bibb County elementary schools will soon combine into one. Students and staff at Riley Elementary School are displaced this year as the project begins.

If you drive down Greenbriar Road, you’ll notice Riley Elementary School is torn down. Crews are building a new school there to house students from Riley and Brookdale Elementary Schools.

Riley staff and students are at Brookdale this year.

Principal Sonya Coley says they’ve been preparing for the project since last school year.

“Parents were aware. Students were aware. We’ve worked on bus routes, dress codes, all of those things were taken care of prior to the school year ending,” she said. “There are approximately 330 children here at Brookdale. We had approximately 340 students at Riley Elementary School. The combined enrollment is at about 640 students.”

Coley says they are using mobile units, and the district made sure all staff members are employed.

“No individuals lost their jobs because the jobs are based on student enrollment,” she said.

Coley says the new school is much needed.

“For our community, I think that it brings about renewed school spirit. It brings out a sense of pride and it supports us as we think about what our valued proposition is in our district: Leadership, scholarship, and citizenship,” she said.

The school district is offering Riley students buses to get to and from school.

The $17 million project, funded by E-SPLOST, will be finished by next school year.

The district has not announced a name for the new school.