Soar Academy students learn digital farming with hydroponic gardening

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Soar Academy is introducing its students to digital farming.

Students are learning hydroponic gardening while using an app. The process calls for using a lamp to portray sunlight, a sponge-like material as soil, and water constantly flows.

Dietitian Dalia Kensey says produce grows faster in this organic environment.

“These kids are all digital natives,” Kensey said. “It isn’t weird to them, the concept that there’s an app that tells you how to grow lettuce. But they’re like it makes sense to me.”

The apps tell students when they need to fertilize, add water, and harvest the crops. The school cafeteria will serve the produce once the crops are reaped.