Video shows 5-year-old girl rescued from underneath NYC subway

A 5-year-old girl was pulled off the subway tracks at a Bronx subway station Monday morning after narrowly surviving her father’s death.

The unidentified girl suffered a broken leg from a fall onto the tracks of the Kingsbridge Road station in the Bronx, NBC New York reported. Bystanders on the platform recorded cellphone video of people who jumped down to help rescue the 5-year-old and lift her back to safety.

Rescuers lift a 5-year-old child to people on the Kingsridge Rd subway platform in The Bronx, NY on Sept. 23, 2019.NBC News

She was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. Two others who helped remove her from the tracks were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to NBC New York.

An official Twitter account for the Metropolitan Transit Authority’s subway service tweeted just after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning that service on the 4 line was delayed after “someone was struck by a train.”

“This is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the family members as well as with our train operator — this is a traumatic event for everyone involved,” MTA spokesman Shams Tarek said in a statement to NBC New York.

Though officials have not released an official cause of death, a source with knowledge of the investigation told NBC New York that it is suspected the girl’s father died by suicide and had his daughter in his arms at the time.

Suicide was the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a campaign is designed to help educate people on the warning signs and resources available for those at risk.

New York City provides a 24/7 emergency outreach to New Yorkers in crisis, where residents can call, text, or use an online chat to access crisis counseling. The service, called NYC Well, also provides short-term counseling for those who might be struggling with depression, anxiety or substance abuse.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.