2 taken to hospital after being shot in Fort Valley Tuesday

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are in the hospital after being shot in Fort Valley Tuesday.

A post on the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page says officers were called to 702 Elberta Street just before noon, where they found 20-year-old Walter Collins and 22-year-old Kendrell Douglas, both of Fort Valley, shot in the lower torso.

- Advertisement -

Both men were taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening, according to the post.

The Fort Valley Police Department and Peach County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit are both conducting the investigation.

Call Fort Valley Police at (478) 825-3383 if you have any information.