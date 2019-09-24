48-year-old Kentucky woman missing in Virgin Islands

A search for a Kentucky woman missing in the U.S. Virgin Islands was temporarily halted Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Karen.

Lucy Schuhmann, 48, a Louisville resident, was reported missing Thursday, after her bags were found at an Airbnb in Coral Bay on St. John, officials said.

Her rental car was found at a parking area in the Virgin Islands National Park, officials said. Rescuers have been concentrating their search on the southern shoreline of the park, near where Schuhmann’s car was found.

Lucy Schuhmann of Kentucky has been missing in the U.S. Virgin Islands.via Virgin Island National Park

Divers and snorkelers have investigated the waters off St. John, and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter has also searched the area, according to a statement Tuesday from the Virgin Islands National Park.

In light of a tropical storm warning Tuesday, the search was temporarily suspended “until the storm passes and conditions allow the effort to safely continue,” the statement said.

The brunt of Karen is expected to hit Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday afternoon with rainfall of 2 to 4 inches, and some isolated spots getting 8 inches, according to the National Hurricane Center.