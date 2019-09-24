Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital celebrates 6th annual ‘Go Bald or Go Home’ event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health celebrated its 6th annual “Go Bald or Go Home” event Tuesday.

In recognition of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the children’s hospital officials say they will continue their commitment to pediatric cancer patients.

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, “cancer remains the leading cause of death for children under the age of 15. More than 15,000 children between birth and age 19 are diagnosed with cancer each year.”

Beverly Knight Olsen provides inpatient and outpatient care for pediatric oncology patients. The region’s only dedicated children’s hospital received approval as a Children’s Oncology Group affiliate site this year.