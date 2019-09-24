Bibb County deputies plan to expand surveillance cameras to high-crime areas

Surveillance camera program to help cut down on shootings, drug deals, and other crimes.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office wants to expand its surveillance camera pilot program. Deputies call the program “Operation Overwatch.”

Currently, the “Operation Overwatch” camera views Houston Avenue.

- Advertisement -

Sheriff David Davis says they strategically placed the camera there because “it is a hot spot for shootings, drug deals, and other crimes.”

He says the camera allows investigators to review incidents.

The cameras can zoom-in and collect detailed information. This allows investigators to determine the cause of incidents and get descriptions of criminals.

Sheriff Davis wants to expand the program to ten cameras. He adds that he wants a camera in downtown Macon as well as other high-crime areas.