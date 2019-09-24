Man robs clothing boutique at gunpoint in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Dani-Rae & Company on Ingleside Avenue.

Deputies say the incident happened around 3:20 p.m. this afternoon.

Authorities say that a man reportedly entered the store waving a gun. He then demanded money from the clerk.

Deputies say he received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.

No one reported injuries during this incident.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.