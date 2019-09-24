Downtown hotel includes 94 rooms, rooftop bar, restaurant

The Marriot is moving to the Willie Hill Annex.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 94-room hotel is coming to downtown Macon.
The Marriott is moving into the Willie Hill Annex off Cotton Avenue and Cherry Street.
Hotel developers say customers can expect enough space for the following:
- wedding venues
- a rooftop bar
- a restaurant
Plans also include a green space commemorating Willie Hill as well as a dedication wall on the 6th floor of the hotel.
The hotel is working with Macon-Bibb Urban Development Authority to find parking solutions.
Developers plan to complete the project toward the end of 2020 or January 2021.