Former Jones County teacher receives 15-year prison sentence for child molestation

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A judge sentenced a former Jones County teacher to 15-years in prison for child molestation.

Witcher Tate Wilson pleaded guilty to child molestation on Monday.

Wilson received a 30-year sentence with the first 15 years in prison. He also must adhere to sexual offender conditions.

In May 2019, a grand jury indicted Wilson on six counts of child molestation.

The indictment said that Wilson taught English and language arts at Clifton Ridge Middle School. He molested four male students under 16-years-old between October 2018 and January 2019.