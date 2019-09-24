Free food, entertainment on National Voter Registration Day in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Tuesday marks the 8th Annual National Voter Registration Day.

Board of Elections officials spent the day encouraging residents to register to vote. Bibb County residents enjoyed free food, games, and live music as an incentive.

“Come out check your registration, even if you’re registered,” election supervisor Jeanetta Watson said. “You may have moved or changed your name. We need to make sure that you’re set up at the correct polling location or your name is correct or you just want to make sure that you have the most accurate voting record possible.”

Event Information

The Bibb County Board of Elections office will register residents to vote until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Visit the Board of Elections office at 2525 Pio Nono Ave.