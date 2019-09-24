Historic Macon Foundation seeks community input for projected preservation sites

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation wants the community’s input on Macon’s most beautiful locations for preservation, conservation, and recreation.

The non-profit organization is identifying the top locations in Bibb County which create a scenic preservation index in the process.

According to officials, the main goal is to tap into the knowledge and experiences of residents. This will encourage them to think about community preservation by looking beyond brick and mortar.

The 18-month project aims to draw community contributions. It will also use statistical and geographical data to identify opportunities for land conservation, preservation, and park/trail development.

To share your thoughts on locations in Macon that deserve preservation, conservation and recreation, click here.