Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 16-20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 16 and Friday, September 20. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Snobiz Milledgeville
2971 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2019
Bostick Nursing Facility
1700 BOSTICK CIR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019
James Fish and Chicken
945 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
Great Wall
1304 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
116 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
LLast Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
Subway
1829 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
El Tequila
168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Baldwin State Prison
140 LAYING FARM RD HARDWICK, GA 31034
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Old Tyme
451 W MONTGOMERY ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Jimmy John’s
100 S WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
The Velvet Elvis Supper Club
113 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
The Transformation Spot
800 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
Bibb County:
Church’s Chicken
2138 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019
Domino’s Pizza
4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019
Mother’s Breakfast & BBQ
2146 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019
Louvenia’s Seafood Kitchen
5033 BROOKHAVEN RD STE 600 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019
Zheng’s Wok
5451 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
Subway
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 440 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
Mac Food Service LLC @ Academy for Classical Education
5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
Krystal
2863 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Hampton Inn & Suites
3954 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Margaritas @ Mercer Village
1602 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
McDonald’s
3660 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Church’s Chicken
5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe
4040 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Northwoods Academy
709 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
L&W Sports Center
4479 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
Parish on Cherry Street
580 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
Sausalito Mexican Grill
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
Crawford County:
Subway
20 E CRUSSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Dodge County:
Eastman YDC
176 FREAMON GRAHAM BLVD PO BOX 235 EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2019
Dodge County Jail
79 INDUSTRIAL BLVD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2019
Eastman Youth Development Campus Culinary Arts
176 FREAMON-GRAHAM BLVD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2019
Wahl to Wahl
4580 HIGHWAY 341 CHAUNCEY, GA 31011
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
Hancock County:
Subway
12822 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Pizza Plus
12798 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Houston County:
Waffle House
102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019
American Philly & Wings
819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019
McDonald’s
3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019
Arby’s
1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019
Burger King
851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
El Cotija Mexican Restaurant
109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
Steak N Shake
2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
Wendy’s
1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
Barberitos
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
Del Taco
2768 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
Gold Cup Bowling Center
1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Nu-Way Weiners
1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Ruby Tuesday
101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Quail Run Elementary School
250 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Arby’s
103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
BJ’s Orioles Nest
2001 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
American Deli
2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
China King Restaurant
273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
Russell Elementary School
101 PATRIOT WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
Big Picture Burgers
1114 HWY 96 STE D-2 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
My Father’s Place
2507 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
Shane’s Rib Shack
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
Steak-Out
1001 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
Top China
1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
Domino’s Pizza
2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
Laurens County:
Quality Inn & Suites
2110 US HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019
DA Neighborhood Grill
102 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019
Monroe County:
The Pickled Okra
35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse
1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe
1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Comfort Inn
333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation
529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
Peach County:
Fort Valley Middle School
814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
Fort Valley Head Start
700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
Peach County High School Lunchroom
900 CAMPUS DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
Hunt Elementary
1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
Holiday Inn Express
102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Comfort Suites
103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Best Western Inn & Suites
101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Econo Lodge
12003 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Mi Ranchito
311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
Central Kitchen
140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
Georgia Bob’s
140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
478 Country Buffet
311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
Subway
12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
Twiggs County:
Twiggs County Head Start
12956 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019
Washington County:
Ridge Road Primary and Elementary School
285 RIDGE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
Wheeler County:
Divine Inspirations Cafe
10 NW THIRD AVE GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019
Helen’s Kitchen
215 W MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
Wilcox County:
Ophelia Kountry Kitchen
215 W 4TH ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019
Subway
1483 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019