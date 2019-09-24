Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 16-20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 16 and Friday, September 20. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Snobiz Milledgeville

2971 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-21-2019

Bostick Nursing Facility

1700 BOSTICK CIR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019

James Fish and Chicken

945 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

Great Wall

1304 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

116 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

LLast Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

Subway

1829 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

El Tequila

168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Baldwin State Prison

140 LAYING FARM RD HARDWICK, GA 31034

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Old Tyme

451 W MONTGOMERY ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Jimmy John’s

100 S WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

The Velvet Elvis Supper Club

113 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

The Transformation Spot

800 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

Bibb County:

Church’s Chicken

2138 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019

Domino’s Pizza

4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 69

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019

Mother’s Breakfast & BBQ

2146 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019

Louvenia’s Seafood Kitchen

5033 BROOKHAVEN RD STE 600 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019

Zheng’s Wok

5451 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

Subway

5451 BOWMAN RD STE 440 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

Mac Food Service LLC @ Academy for Classical Education

5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

Krystal

2863 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Hampton Inn & Suites

3954 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Margaritas @ Mercer Village

1602 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

McDonald’s

3660 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Church’s Chicken

5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe

4040 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 69

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Northwoods Academy

709 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

L&W Sports Center

4479 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

Parish on Cherry Street

580 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

Sausalito Mexican Grill

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

Crawford County:

Subway

20 E CRUSSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Dodge County:

Eastman YDC

176 FREAMON GRAHAM BLVD PO BOX 235 EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2019

Dodge County Jail

79 INDUSTRIAL BLVD EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2019

Eastman Youth Development Campus Culinary Arts

176 FREAMON-GRAHAM BLVD EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-19-2019

Wahl to Wahl

4580 HIGHWAY 341 CHAUNCEY, GA 31011

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

Hancock County:

Subway

12822 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Pizza Plus

12798 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Houston County:

Waffle House

102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019

American Philly & Wings

819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019

McDonald’s

3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019

Arby’s

1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019

Burger King

851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

El Cotija Mexican Restaurant

109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

Steak N Shake

2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

Wendy’s

1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

Barberitos

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

Del Taco

2768 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

Gold Cup Bowling Center

1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Nu-Way Weiners

1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Ruby Tuesday

101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Quail Run Elementary School

250 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Arby’s

103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

BJ’s Orioles Nest

2001 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

American Deli

2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

China King Restaurant

273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

Russell Elementary School

101 PATRIOT WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

Big Picture Burgers

1114 HWY 96 STE D-2 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

My Father’s Place

2507 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

Shane’s Rib Shack

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

Steak-Out

1001 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

Top China

1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

Domino’s Pizza

2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

Laurens County:

Quality Inn & Suites

2110 US HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019

DA Neighborhood Grill

102 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-20-2019

Monroe County:

The Pickled Okra

35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse

1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe

1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Comfort Inn

333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation

529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

Peach County:

Fort Valley Middle School

814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

Fort Valley Head Start

700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

Peach County High School Lunchroom

900 CAMPUS DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

Hunt Elementary

1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

Holiday Inn Express

102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Comfort Suites

103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Best Western Inn & Suites

101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Econo Lodge

12003 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Mi Ranchito

311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

Central Kitchen

140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

Georgia Bob’s

140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

478 Country Buffet

311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

Subway

12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

Twiggs County:

Twiggs County Head Start

12956 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-17-2019

Washington County:

Ridge Road Primary and Elementary School

285 RIDGE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

Wheeler County:

Divine Inspirations Cafe

10 NW THIRD AVE GLENWOOD, GA 30428

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 09-18-2019

Helen’s Kitchen

215 W MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

Wilcox County:

Ophelia Kountry Kitchen

215 W 4TH ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019

Subway

1483 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-16-2019