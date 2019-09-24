Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Women’s Center to compete in Partners in Preservation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Women’s Center was selected as one of the 20 participating historic sites in the US honoring women’s history.

The center, along with the Historic Macon Foundation and Newtown Macon, announced that the Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Women’s Center will compete for a share of $2 million in grants. The grants come from American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

“Mrs. Hartley Mosley was a visionary trailblazer who was a servant leader,” says Gerri McCord, executive director of the Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Women’s Center. “Her work as an individual and her intentional establishment of a legacy make her stand as a visible and invaluable role model for women and African Americans in this community. And preserving this legacy is critical for future generations.”

From September 24 until October 29, anyone can vote for the Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Women’s Center.