Trump appears to mock teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg in tweet

Hours after Greta Thunberg gave an emotional speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, President Donald Trump appeared to mock the young environmental activist in a tweet.

“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” Trump wrote late Monday, retweeting a video of the teen speaking.

In her speech, a tearful, and sometimes trembling, Thunberg accused world leaders of stealing her dreams and her childhood with their inaction on climate change — a cause she has championed and turned into a global movement through the Fridays for Future school strikes she launched.

“I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back at school on the other side of the ocean,” said the 16-year-old from Sweden. “Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

In the hours after the speech, Thunberg’s name was trending worldwide on social media. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News regarding Trump’s comments.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., a 2020 Democratic presidential contender, wrote on Twitter that Thunberg “was right: we are currently failing our nation’s youth by not taking swift action to combat the climate crisis.”

Thunberg arrived in the United States late last month after traveling across the Atlantic Ocean by sailboat in order to attend the climate summit.