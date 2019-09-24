MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an aggravated assault that left a 21-year-old woman in the hospital.

Authorities say the incident happened at Pendleton Homes in the 3400 block of Houston Avenue around 8:58 a.m. today.

Deputies say they found the woman in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.