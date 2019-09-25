2 arrested on gun, drug charges in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are in custody after being arrested this week.
Warner Robins Police officers and Houston County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Altravian Marquez Woolfolk and 28-year-old Quintavious Bernard Porter at Exxon on Elberta Road Wednesday, according to a news release from WRPD.
Woolfolk is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and obstruction.Woolfolk already had active warrants for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a sawed off shotgun, manufacturing schedule I or II drugs, possesion of marijuana with intent to distribute and contempt of court.
Porter, who already had active warrants for aggravated assault and armed robbery, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.