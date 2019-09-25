2 arrested on gun, drug charges in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are in custody after being arrested this week.

Warner Robins Police officers and Houston County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Altravian Marquez Woolfolk and 28-year-old Quintavious Bernard Porter at Exxon on Elberta Road Wednesday, according to a news release from WRPD.

- Advertisement -



Woolfolk is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and obstruction.Woolfolk already had active warrants for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a sawed off shotgun, manufacturing schedule I or II drugs, possesion of marijuana with intent to distribute and contempt of court.



Po rter, who already had active warrants for aggravated assault and armed robbery, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.