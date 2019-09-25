Pregnant woman shot in the back in her own home

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County Deputies are trying to figure out who shot a pregnant woman in Macon while she was in her home.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 200 block of Bradstone Circle just before 11:45 Tuesday night. Deputies say a 30 year old pregnant woman, her husband, and their 5 year old daughter were going to bed when someone shot into their house. The woman was shot in the back and was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health for her injury. She’s in stable condition. No one else was injured.

If anyone has any information that can help with this case, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.