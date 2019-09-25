‘Don’t say anything or I’ll shoot you’: Carjacking in north Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery/carjacking that happened at the CVS Pharmacy on 1615 Forest Hill Road Sunday.

Authorities say the incident happened around 10:40 a.m.

Deputies say the victim was reportedly exiting the pharmacy when two men approached her. She says one of the men pointed a gun to her face and said: “don’t do anything or say anything or I’ll shoot you.”

Deputies say that the gunman told the victim to place her belongings on the seat of her Toyota RAV4. The items included her iPhone 10r, which was inside of a blue case with her car key attached to it.

Authorities say that the gunman attempted to start her vehicle, but failed to do so. He asked her how to start the vehicle, and she told him.

After starting the vehicle, deputies say the gunman fled the area traveling Forest Hill Road toward Hall Road.

Authorities say the victim stated that a silver Kia Optima, driven by the other unknown suspect, followed the Toyota out of the parking lot.

The description of the suspect in the Kia fits that of a suspect who stole a Kia from an Exxon gas station on Napier Avenue earlier that day. This is according to deputies.

Sheriff’s deputies ask that the public lookout for the following:

Red 2019 Toyota RAV4 — TAG# EAT054

Silver 2009 Kia Optima — TAG# RQW2493

Investigators also say that a gun was in the victim’s SUV.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.