Georgia Department of Health confirms first vaping death

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia’s Department of Public Health reports the state’s first death from illness associated with e-cigarettes.

A news release says the patient had a history of heavy nicotine vaping, but none of vaping THC.

- Advertisement -

It says that case is among nine identified cases of vaping-related illness in Georgia, and other possible cases are being reviewed.

The department says all had pneumonia without any known infection.

Ages of the patients range from 18 to 68 years OLD.