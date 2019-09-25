Houston County gets large number of entering auto, break-in calls

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Lock your car doors when you’re at home. That’s what sheriff’s deputies are urging.

Houston County residents are having their cars broken into because they are leaving the doors unlocked.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says they aren’t seeing many broken windows, but home security footage shows thieves opening unlocked doors and stealing items from inside.

Captain Jon Holland, the Chief Investigator for the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, says about three groups of juveniles are searching for unlocked cars in the area.

“They go door to door, driveway to driveway pulling door handles. They are calling it car hopping.” Holland said.

Captain Holland says the groups are hitting residential areas with lots of homes, driveways and cars.

Deputies say there have been a large number of such incidents between S. Russell Parkway and North Hwy 127.

Captain Holland says “it’s mostly juveniles and some arrests have been made but it hasn’t decreased the calls.”

Captain Holland says the entering autos and break-ins happen between midnight and 6 a.m.

“Keep a watch out and an eye on people you haven’t seen before,” Holland said.

Thieves are taking firearms, purses, phones and whatever else they can get.

Holland says the sheriff’s office reviewed the footage. He says if a car is locked, the thief will usually move on.